A 24-year-old thief has been hauled before the courts after going on a shoplifting spree in Swadlincote.

Olivia Rockley appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where she admitted six charges of shoplifting and one charge of attempting to steal make-up.

She admitted stealing:

a bottle of High Commissioner whisky worth £12.99 from Iceland in Swadlincote, on September 20

two bottles of Prosecco worth £14 from Sainsbury’s in Midway, on November 15

goods worth £42.35 from Sainsbury’s in Midway, on November 12

three gift sets worth £82 from Boots, Swadlincote, on October 17

a quantity of wine worth £18 from B&M Bargains, Swadlincote, on October 16

two bottles of Disaronno worth £54 from Sainsbury’s, Swadlincote, on November 20

a make-up set worth £35 from Superdrug, Swadlincote, on October 17

Rockley of Fairfield Road, Brockwell, Chesterfield, has been made the subject of a six-week community order with a six-week curfew.

She was also ordered to pay £174.99 compensation, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.