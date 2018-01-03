Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 36-year-old shoplifter has admitted stealing meat from a Tesco Express and committing assault at a taxi rank in Swadlincote.

Jamie Boultbee, 36, of Ashfield Drive, Moira, admitted assaulting a man outside 1-Cars, in Alexandra Road, on October 30.

He also admitted stealing four packs of steak worth £28 from Tesco Express, Swadlincote, on October 22 and stealing eight packs of chicken worth £24 from Tesco, Woodville, on October 22.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a conditional discharge and failing to attend court on November 28, magistrates were told.



He was jailed at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court for 22 weeks because magistrates decided he had showed a 'flagrant disregard' for court orders. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Other cases to be heard at the court included:

Alcohol offence

A man has admitted an alcohol offence. Martynas Milevicius, 23, of Rosliston Road, Stapenhill, admitted being in charge of a Mazda 6 in Rosliston Road, Stapenhill, on November 19 with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with 10 points.

Detergent shoplifter

A woman has admitted shoplifting. Carole Brown, 49, of Main Street, Linton, admitted stealing meat and detergent worth £36.80 from Sainsbury’s, Swadlincote, on October 8. She also admitted stealing a pair of blue canvas shoes worth £7.99 from Shoe Zone, Swadlincote, on June 9. She also admitted stealing perfume, deodorant, energy drinks and candles worth £17 from Poundworld, Swadlincote, on November 29. She admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

She was jailed for 34 weeks after magistrates said the offences were committed while she was made the subject of a suspended sentence. She was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Female assault

A man has been convicted of assault. Levi Dolman, 19, of Malvern Street, Burton, has been found guilty of assaulting a female in Burton on May 7.

He has been committed to detention in a young offender institution for 26 weeks because magistrates said it was a sustained assault, planned to humiliate, he had shown no remorse and was convicted after a trial. He has been ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.