Two shoppers had to rescued from a lift in Swadlincote, close to the Morrisons supermarket, after it broke down, leaving them trapped for 30 minutes.

Firefighters from Swadlincote were called out to get the people out of the lift safely.

The lift, which connects the supermarket to the Pipeworks shopping complex, broke down on Thursday evening, December 4, with two people inside.

The firefighters managed to get the doors open and get the people out within half an hour. They were unhurt.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "We got a call at 6.44pm to reports that two people were stuck in a lift.

"Firefighters from Swadlincote were on the scene quickly and worked to rescue both people from the lift. The two people were both fine and were both freed by 7.12pm."

The lift is notorious for breaking down. It is a vital for disabled people and families with young children to get between the two shopping parks, as the only alternative way is by walking up some winding stairs.

In 2014, the lift was subject to so much vandalism that it had to be switched off overnight to prevent more damage being done.