Shops in Burton are set to be turned into offices and restaurants. The latest planning applications have been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

49 and 50 Horninglow Road North, Burton - Change of use of retail units Class A1 (Shops) to a mixed-use comprising Class A1 (Shops), Class A2 (Financial & Professional Services), Class A3 (Restaurants and Cafes) and Class A5 (Hot Food Takeaways).

1 Victoria Street, Burton - Conversion of the existing six-bedroom house in multiple occupation home to an eight-bedroom house in multiple occupation.

Rolleston Park Farm, Lodge Hill, Tutbury - Conversion and alterations to existing agricultural building to form an office, including porch and ramp on front elevation and provision of car parking.

2A Eton Road, Burton - Retention of single-storey side and rear extension and alterations to the roof to form front porch.

5 Station Cottages, Station Road, Draycott in the Clay - Retention of vehicular access and car parking area at front of property.

Daisy Bank Farm, Thorney Lanes, Newborough - Erection of a new storage barn.

Broom House, Bagot Street, Abbots Bromley - Listed building application for the replacement of a UPVC conservatory with an oak-framed single-storey rear extension and alterations including internal stud walls, installation of new door and removal of part of external wall and window.

4 Riverside Drive, Branston - Erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension.

6 Church Road, Rolleston On Dove - Felling of five conifer trees

68 Bitham Lane, Stretton - Demolition of existing home and erection of a replacement home.

18 and 19 Derby Road, Burton - Erection of a detached garage/garden room.

Rear of 8-12 Tutbury Road, Burton - Erection of a detached home.