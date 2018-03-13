Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Uttoxeter Racecourse marketing chief's efforts to achieve equality for female jockeys could be rewarded with one of the top awards in global sport.

Hayley Plimey, 33, has spoken of her pride after the racing competition she pioneered was shortlisted for the BT Sports Industry Awards.

The all-female Silk Series was designed to open up more opportunities for women jockeys in a male-dominated sport.

And it has now been nominated for the BT Awards' new Diversity and Inclusion gong.

Hayley, who lives in the Staffordshire Moorlands, said: "The Silk Series was an idea that I pitched to the Arena Racing Company (ARC) board of directors back in 2016 and they liked it so much that they supported the concept giving the go ahead for its launch in 2017.

"This in itself was incredible, but to think that the business trusted my idea enough to invest over £100,000 into prize money was a great honour.

"The objective of the series was to create more opportunities for female jockeys to secure rides for good prize money and on decent horses in a sport very much dominated by males.

"Following it’s award at the Racecourse Association Showcase Awards for the Love of the Sport in November 2017, it is fantastic to see the Silk Series short-listed in the prestigious BT Sports Industry Awards.

"It will not only raise the profile of the series, but also ensure that we inspire more women to see that it possible have a career as a jockey."

The Silk Series was introduced across nine ARC racecourses across the summer of 2017, with a total prize fund of £100,000.

Megan Nicholls won The Tufnell Trophy for the top jockey following the final at Doncaster Racecourse in September.

A total 36 of jockeys took part and the series raised more £46,000 for Cancer Research UK.

It was named winner in the Love of the Sport" category at the Racecourse Association Showcase Awards in November 2017.

Uttoxeter Racecourse executive director David MacDonald said: "I am so proud of what Hayley has achieved.

"She came up with a superb idea that was firstly recognised and adopted by the industry and has now been nominated for one of the most prestigious sporting awards in the UK.

"I think The Silk series for female jockeys will be around for many years and will grow in stature and reward.

"How fabulous that the idea stemmed from our very own Hayley Plimley of Uttoxeter racecourse."

The BT Sport Industry Awards will take place at Battersea Evolution in London, on Thursday, April 26.

The Silk Series is up against Everton in the Community, The World Para Athletics Championships, Parallel London, SSE Wildcats, and UEFA’s #EqualGame.

More information on the event is online at www.sportindustry.biz/awards and more information on The Silk Series is online at www.thesilkseries.com