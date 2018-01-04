The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 30 threepenny bits and a collection of silver American coins have been stolen from a house in South Derbyshire after burglars battered their way in.

Thieves smashed the patio doors to get into the house, in Main Street, Caldwell, near Swadlincote.

They stole a brass post box money tin containing the threepenny bits and silver American coins featuring a picture of an eagle.

They also took pearl earrings, two silver lockets engraved with flowers and two laptops.

The crime happened sometime between noon and 9pm on Wednesday, December 13 but the information has just been released to the media.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Dan Goodman on 101, quoting reference 17000543781.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us .

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.