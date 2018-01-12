Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a series of ram raids at cash machines across the area.

Last year, shops in Ashby, Kings Bromley, Hilton, Hatton, Stapenhill and Castle Donington were all targeted by thieves using farming machinery to try to steal ATM machines by ripping them from the walls.

Four men and two women have beeen arrested and will be questioned. Two men, 27 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle between May 15 and October 31, last year.

The two women, aged 31 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property. A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act and a 22-year-old man from Northamptonshire has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle between May 15 and October 31 2017.

Officers visited addresses in Walton, Markfield and Barlestone on Thursday, January 11, and firearms officers were also at the scenes of the arrests, said a spokesman for the force.

Police are yet to confirm which of the raids each arrests is in connection with.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Smalley said: "These latest arrests mark a significant development in the series of attacks on ATMs that we had in the East Midlands – and wider – last year.

"There is a dedicated team of detectives investigating the incidents, with work very much continuing.

"Despite these further arrests, we are not complacent, and our message remains the same – please continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity as we remain committed to tackling these crimes."

Those arrested are currently in police custody in Leicestershire and being questioned by detectives.