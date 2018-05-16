The video will start in 8 Cancel

Six people have appeared in court charged in connection with a series of cash machine attacks in Ashby, Hatton and Kings Bromley.

Three of the group have already denied their alleged part in the burglaries.

They are charged with the alleged attempted burglary of the Co-op, in Kings Bromley, on August 2, in which there was a failed attempt to steal an ATM.

They are also alleged to have used a digger to steal a cash machine from Nisa, in Hatton, on August 3, and allegedly smashed their way into the Nationwide bank, in Market Street, Ashby, on July 10.

They are:

Heathan Hall, 27, of Copt Oak, Markfield, who has been charged with:

Conspiring to steal motor vehicles between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

Conspiring to commit burglaries other than a home with intent to steal between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

Wayne Smith, 35, of Manor Road, Barlestone, has been charged with:

Conspiring to steal motor vehicles between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

Conspiring to commit burglaries other than a home with intent to steal between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

Swaly Price, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Conspiring to steal motor vehicles between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

Conspiring to commit burglaries other than a dwelling with intent to steal between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

All three are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court to stand trial on July 16. They have been remanded in custody after appearing at Leicester Magistrates Court.

Another three people have been charged with the transfer of stolen goods between May 18 and January 12. They are Derek Hall, aged 62, Lynn Hall, aged 56, both of Rosliston Road in Walton, and Rachael Hall, aged 31, of Copt Oak Road in Narborough.

They are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on June 4 where they are expected to enter a plea. They answer unconditional bail.