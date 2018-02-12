The video will start in 8 Cancel

Six schools in South Derbyshire will get a share of a £46,000 cash injection towards refurbishing their buildings.

Playgrounds and classrooms will be among the areas given facelifts as part of a county council initiative.

Derbyshire County Council will spend a total of £46,085 on six schools in the South Derbyshire area, with cash coming from its joint funding initiative for schools project. These schools are then expected to find the remaining 50 per cent of the cost of their projects.

In total the county council is spending £457,406 on 53 schools across Derbyshire, which will see playgrounds patched up and classrooms repaired.

The South Derbyshire schools which will be given a cash injection are Coton in the Elms Primary, in Elmslea Avenue, which will receive £6,694 towards refurbishing the Key Stage 2 boys and girls' toilets costing a total of £13,388.

Hartshorne Primary School, in Main Street, which will have its hall and library refurbished and dividing doors replaced costing a total of £25,000. The county council will contribute £12,500 towards the project.

Melbourne Infants School, in Packhorse Road, will receive £6,765 towards the resurfacing of its playground and toilets. The work will cost a total of £13,530.

Melbourne Junior School, also in Packhorse Road, will have a classroom refurbished, which will include replacing its windows and doors at total cost of £24,252. The council will pay £12,126 towards the scheme.

Rosliston Primary School, in Rosliston Road, will have its doors replaced at a total cost of £10,000 – the council will pay half of this.

Finally, Woodville Junior School, in High Street, will see improvements to its outdoor areas including the multi-use games area. The total cost will be £16,000 with the council paying £8,000.

The council’s cabinet member for young people Councillor Alex Dale said: "The joint funding initiative helps schools to keep on top of essential works, such as playground and classroom repairs, or refurbishing kitchen or toilet areas.

"Some schools will use the money to install or repair fencing and gates or adapt existing buildings to help create more school places."

Since it was introduced in 2012, the initiative has helped to fund more than 300 projects in the county.

Councillor Dale added: "It helps to reduce the backlog of school condition improvement works to make our schools safe, inspiring and enjoyable places for children to learn."