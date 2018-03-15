Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has begun on the new 52-space car park in Ashby in the hope of attracting more people to the historic town.

North West Leicestershire District Council says the new car park will be the first step in creating a cultural and leisure quarter in the town.

The new car park will be created on the site of the former health centre in North Street, which was demolished in November last year.

The current car park also in North Street, outside the library and Ashby Museum, will see some disruption while the work is being carried out, councillors have warned.

Sixteen parking bays will be out of use for a number of weeks from now on while the work to build the newest car park is completed.

However, this could cause issues for visitors to the town, with very few public car parks for shoppers to use while it is completed.

The district council has ensured that the usual access road to Hood Park Leisure Centre will still be accessible, with traffic diverted through the North Street car park, where signs will direct motorists, said a spokesman for the authority.

He said: "Work to create the new 52-space car park in North Street, Ashby, has begun, marking the next step in the exciting project to enhance the cultural and leisure quarter in the town.

"While the impact on residents and those visiting the town will be kept to a minimum, the capacity of the current North Street car park will be reduced temporarily at different points in the project.

"A traffic management system will be in place for any changes to the car park.

"To ease congestion in the area, drivers are reminded that Brook Street, Station Road and South Street car parks all over alternative locations to park.

"We want to thank everyone for their patience and look forward to the completion of the work which will significantly increase parking in Ashby."

The new car park is being created as part of the Ashby Project, which is being coordinated by Ashby Town Council and North West Leicestershire District Council. The project came about after consultations for the Ashby Neighbourhood Plan brought about good suggestions for the town, which could not have been taken on within the plan.