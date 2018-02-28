Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People are being asked to dig deep to help hundreds of underprivileged children enjoy a precious holiday to Skegness this year.

A newly-launched campaign, entitled the 660 Club, needs to find 660 generous people to donate £28 a month for a year, which is £336 in total, to pay for a child to go on a week's holiday.

Bill Tomlinson, chairman of the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre, is backing the appeal to mark his 80th birthday.

Bill said: "We're looking for 660 people to sponsor 660 children. The money will be used to send these children to Skegness to our centre. We're calling the campaign the 660 Club and we need people to get involved.

"This year, we're determined to find these special individuals who are committed to helping our charity and sponsor a child.

"I personally want to see this happen in 2018. There are some very kind and generous people out there. I want to take this opportunity to encourage them to come and support us."

Already Bill and the dedicated team at Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre have signed up 25 people.

It costs more than £400,000 a year to run the centre and the number of children able to go on holiday has risen from 450 to 660.

He said: "All my energy is going into this. I know what this charity means to people and this year, we're asking for you to get involved.

"If you sign up to sponsor a child, you'll be paying for that young person to visit the Skegness centre. You'll be responsible for giving them a really fun time.

"There are so many benefits to a child spending time at the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre.

"It really can make such a positive difference to a young person's life and the educational benefits are there too.

"Some children and their families really need this. All the children who are lucky enough to visit the centre in Skegness really deserve the break.

"And at the same time, it can give parents, grandparents and carers a much-needed rest.

"It works in so many positive ways."

Bill became involved with the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre in 1984 when he was invited to become a trustee. He has been involved ever since.

"I never planned to become chairman," smiled Bill, chatting at the charity office on Pride Park. "But, when the position became available, it was agreed that I would fill the role.

"I have to admit, it's a charity that literally gets under your skin.

"When you see first-hand just how beneficial this place is, you know how important it is to send as many children there as we can.

"I go often. I see the children at the Skegness centre. I see the smiles on their faces. I know just how much it can develop a child's self-worth and confidence.

"In my opinion, it's so very important. A holiday at the centre can give children so much.

"We hear all the time about people who have made a success of their lives. Many of them have been to the Skegness centre and believe me, they never forget going.

"I've had people come up to me, telling about a trip they made 40 years ago. Memories last a lifetime and that's why the 660 Club is so important this year."

Bill, who lives in Ednaston, can't talk about individual children who have spent time at the holiday centre in Skegness – he's bound by confidentially.

But he says some of the stories will stay with him forever. And some have broken his heart. But it has made him more determined to support this tremendous charity.

Bill said: "What I will say is that Derby and Derbyshire has some very needy families. There's poverty, neglect and abuse and it's right on our doorstep.

"For some children, a holiday in Skegness can mean the absolute world."

Bill is enormously grateful to the 25 people who have already signed up to the 660 Club. He says they are "special".

Next month, the charity is approaching local businesses in a bid to clinch some corporate support.

"I am fortunate to lead a wonderful team here in Derby," said Bill. "But since we increased our numbers and decided to send more children, we really do need more help.

"I'm asking people to consider the charity and think about supporting us on a monthly basis.

"It's quite easy. You can set up a standing order from your bank account and it comes straight to us.

"I would be enormously grateful if people could think about the centre this year."