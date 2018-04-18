Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Minister for Small Businesses has intervened in a last-gasp bid to save eviction-threatened firms from being turfed out of their Uttoxeter home.

Andrew Griffiths is calling for a new solution after around 15 companies were given formal notice to leave Uttoxeter Business Centre with a three-month deadline.

The Uttoxeter MP has written to landlord Staffordshire County Council and owner MJ Barrett in the hope new tenancy contracts can be struck.

He said: "I am aware of the situation with Uttoxeter Business Park, and have already written to both MJ Barrett and Staffordshire County Council to urge them to find a solution.

"I am hopeful that an answer might be found that will allow businesses to continue to use the premises and I would encourage all parties to work together so that we can see a positive outcome."

The Uttoxeter Advertiser previously reported the county council had exercised a break clause in its contract with MJ Barrett, the developer and property which leases out the centre.

Under the terms of the lease, the council would have to hand the building back to MJ Barrett without any tenants in situ.

It is still hoped a deal can be struck to keep the tenants in place under a direct agreement with MJ Barrett, but it is not known whether rents would remain the same as before.

And according to the firm's property manager Andrew Hodgkinson, two of the companies have already resolved to move out.

He said: "(Last week) I visited the office accommodation and held various meetings with the current tenants, all of whom have now been given written notice that their respective tenancy agreements with Staffordshire County Council will be terminated, effective (at the end of) June 2018.

"At these meetings, I expressed our concerns with how this matter had been handled, but reassured tenants that we would work closely with any business that would like to remain in occupancy going forward.

"The tenants' response was favourable, with all tenants expressing a desire to continue to remain in occupancy if at all possible.

"They felt assured that we would do our utmost to secure new tenancy agreements with them.

"However, I need to report that one current tenant has unfortunately secured alternative office space and a further tenant will be giving notice of termination shortly.

"We will continue to work closely with the tenants involved to secure new agreements which I am sure is the best outcome for all those involved."

Council bosses said they were exercising the break clause because the centre was running at a "loss to the taxpayer."

And a worker at one of the affected firms, who asked not to be named, said he and his neighbours were in limbo until they saw the terms of any revised contract.

They said: "We're now just awaiting the details of any alternative lease from MJ Barrett.

"We're keen to stay on here as the cost and upheaval of moving, as well as losing our free parking arrangement, would be significant.

"Hopefully, we'll be looking at the same, or similar, rent, but it's got to be realistic in terms of what you get and what people can afford.

"As Small Business Minister and local MP, Mr Griffiths has a vested interest in this issue and it's good news for us that he's getting involved."

County councillor economy boss Mark Winnington said: "We have leased the business centre from its owner since 2008 to provide much-needed office space for small businesses in the area.

"The venture has been a success and the centre is fully occupied, but the gap between the rent received by the county council from the occupants and the amount it pays the landlord means the business centre operates at a loss to the taxpayer.

"The contract between Staffordshire County Council and the landlord has a break clause in July 2018 and the difficult decision was taken to exercise that option rather than continue to lose public money.

"We have been negotiating with the landlord to see if the tenants can remain, but until that can be resolved we are obliged to give them notice that they have to leave.

"We hope the situation can be resolved, but if not we will work with tenants to try and find alternative accommodation."

Some of the firms at Uttoxeter Business Centre*

Roedan Embedded Systems

LP Tech Ltd

Staffordshire Scout Association

Grove Property Solutions

Milton Keynes College

Bowland Solutions Ltd

Attraction Technologies Ltd

Industfarm Construction Ltd

Lowe Riserpod Ltd

Martin Ratcliffe IFS

HGC Hulse and Co

Lawmax Electrical

* These firms are listed in the directory on the council's website, but it is understood more are based at the centre.