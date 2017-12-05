The video will start in 8 Cancel

A terrier dog has died after being attacked by three larger dogs in Derby.

The Yorkshire terrier suffered three broken ribs during the vicious attack.

The dog, called Mitch, at first survived the attack on Friday, November 24, and was treated by a vet.

But he died four days later from his injuries.

His owner was also bitten on the hand by the dogs which have been described as “light coloured like huskies or white German shepherds.”

Derbyshire police are appealing for information on the attack.

PCSO Ruth Quinby, from Littleover and Blagreaves safer neighbourhood team, said: “Mitch was being walked by his owner when he was attacked by three dogs.

“The dogs, described as three large, light-coloured dogs like huskies or white German shepherds, were being walked by a white woman who had them tied around her waist.

“The dogs started attacking Mitch with such force that the woman walking them was pulled over. His owner was bitten on the hand as he pulled him away.

“Although he initially survived the attack and was taken to a vets, four days later Mitch sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“The vet treating Mitch said he had suffered three broken ribs which had resulted in a pierced abdomen.

“The owners are understandably very upset, we are very keen to trace the woman walking these dogs and feel sure someone must know who she is.”

The attack was at the junction of Castleton Avenue and Offerton Avenue in Derby.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 17000 513767. Alternatively send the force a message by visiting the Contact Us section on their website.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.