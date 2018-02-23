Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veteran snooker legend John Virgo will be visiting an East Staffordshire club - in a special tribute to a stalwart former member who died at the age of 78.

Virgo, also famed for his appearances on top TV snooker show Big Break in the 1990s, has been invited to Rolleston Club in Burnside, in the village, this weekend, in memory of David 'Buzz' Bentley.

David died last year after being a member of the club since 1952. The event to celebrate his life has been made all the more poignant following the death of his wife Julie less than a month ago on February 1.

The 78-year-old was an active member of the local snooker league and played for Rolleston. He and Julie enjoyed many evenings out at Rolleston Club, playing snooker and bingo, and enjoying dancing.

The night will be a fund-raising charitable event with proceeds being split between Rolleston Club and Burton's Queen's Hospital oncology and haematology departments.

Secretary of Rolleston Club John Brandon said: "We at Rolleston Club are delighted to host the event and have such a well-known personality to visit the Burnside venue.

"John Virgo is well known to those who follow snooker on television and his unique brand of humour coupled with many trick shots should make the evening one to remember.

"The evening is something special for Rolleston and a great deal of thanks go to the Bentley family for making it possible as a fitting tribute to David."

The club has hired a snooker table similar to the one used in the World Championships in Sheffield and has also been given several snooker cues to donate as prizes during the evening.

Virgo will showcase his famous snooker shots as well as provide comedy impressions of his fellow professionals from down the years.

The event will be held at the club on Saturday, February 24, exactly a year on from the death of Mr Bentley.

Doors open at 7pm, with John scheduled to start his performance at 7.30pm.

More than 90 tickets have already been sold and the show is expected to be a sell-out.

John Virgo

Virgo is a former professional snooker player and more recently snooker commentator and television personality.

He turned pro at the age of 30 in 1976 and was among the youngest players on the circuit at the time.

In 1979 he reached the semi-final of the World Championship and went on to win the 1979 UK Championship.

Virgo retired from the professional circuit in 1995. He now is on the road with exhibition performances with trick shots and comedy impressions of other snooker players.

He is now a television snooker commentator who works primarily for the BBC.

From 1991 to 2002, he was co-presenter of the snooker-based television game Big Break with Jim Davidson, who also visited Burton recently announcing the partnership between his charity Care after Combat and the Burton Addiction Centre.

In the show, Virgo demonstrated his trick shots with competitors competing in a quiz on the gameshow and then attempting to copy the shot in a bid to win the prize.