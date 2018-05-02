The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter parents are striving to keep their children safe from online predators after new statistics showed social media apps were used in two thirds of grooming cases in Staffordshire.

In the first nine months since the new offence of "sexual communication with a child" was introduced, 28 cases have been recorded across the county.

Eleven involved the use of Facebook or Facebook-owned apps Instagram and Whatsapp, while seven saw offenders use Snapchat to target their victims.

The revelation has led to calls from the NSPCC, which collated the figures, for the Government to regulate social networks more tightly.

(Image: Getty)

Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: "Culture Secretary Matt Hancock has a golden opportunity to put an end to the 'Wild West Web' and force social networks to protect children online.

"Facebook should be leading the way, but instead it has demonstrated time and again that self-regulation isn’t working and social networks can’t be left to mark their own homework.

"Mr Hancock could be the person who makes the internet a safer place, for every child now and in the future. We hope he seizes the chance to do that."

The NSPCC investigation, which involved submitted Freedom of Information requests to all police forces in the country, found children as young as two were being targeted.

Twenty offences were recorded in Derbyshire, with four involving use of Facebook-owned social media platforms.

Now the NSPCC is calling for Mr Hancock, who has already proclaimed the end of what he calls the "wild west web", to follow through by taking action.

The charity wants to see a Government regulator brought in to force social media platforms to introduce child-safety measures.

NSPCC chiefs say it should have fining powers; mandatory "safe accounts" for children; grooming alerts using algorithms; and fast-tracking reports of suspicious activity to moderators.

There have also been calls for social networks to be forced to disclose how many safety reports they get and how they deal with them.

Antigone Davis, global head of safety at Facebook, says the hi-tech giant already has protective policies in place.

She said: "We have a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation on Facebook.

"We have the technology to scan images on Facebook and flag known-child-exploitative material so we can quickly remove it."

Nationally, in the first nine months of the new law, there were 1,628 crimes recorded in England and Wales. Police revealed which platforms were used in 956 cases.

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp were used in 52 per cent of those cases and Facebook was the most-recorded site overall.