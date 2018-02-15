Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is easy for mere mortals to view the life of a Premier League footballer as a blissful dream of unparalleled hedonism.

And the money, fame and adulation they enjoy make them the ultimate status symbols for youngsters up and down the country.

But there is an ugly side to the beautiful game that rarely shows its face in public.

Now a former Premier League player has stepped out of football's "enormous bubble" to tell in detail his own amazing story for the first time.

Although George Ndah's playing career was plagued by injury, he enjoyed hero status among Wolves fans, scoring 19 goals in little more than 50 starts.

Despite a few seasons of wonderful success - including firing Wolves to promotion to the Premier League in 2003 - the 43-year-old's journey has arguably included more downs than ups.

Dad-of-four George admits he fell prey to the material lifestyle that often goes hand in hand with being a young man with unimaginable wealth.

The former striker's problems came to a head in 2015, when changes in tax regulations left him staring down the daunting barrel of bankruptcy.

At that point, the former Wolves star says he "hit rock bottom" - but he insists his life was subsequently "saved by Jesus".

"I came from a tough background and worked incredibly hard to make it because I loved football and I wanted to help my family," he says.

"But when you actually reach your goal - for me, that was signing for Wolves - there's a certain emptiness there.

"I was earning a lot of money and you start to believe in your own power because of that.

"I could open a lot of doors and thought my wealth would always get me out of it.

"You're going out and partying a lot and buying so many material things like cars, clothes and jewellery.

"It's not the real world - you're living inside this enormous bubble.

"And when one high-profile footballer starts to invest in something, others tend to follow.

"That happened when Gordon Brown was in power and a lot of wealthy people started investing in these tax-break schemes.

"But then a new government came in and suddenly I was hit with an astronomical tax bill that had to be paid there and then."

George admits he hit "rock bottom" and said he went through some "seriously dark times" after plummeting into bankruptcy.

"I was knocked sideways and couldn't believe it," he says.

"There was a lot going on in my life at that point. I was trying to do the right things, but the wrong things always seemed to happen.

"People were hiding their true selves so I would open doors for them.

"I just got to a point when I had to say 'enough's enough - I can't do this anymore' - and that's when I gave my life to Jesus.

"Without Him, I don't know what would've happened to me. I look back on those times now, which weren't that long ago, and I'm amazed I've been able to get to where I am today.

"But one thing that sticks out is what happened when the guy came to serve me notice I owed the tax bill.

"He told me he thought they were coming down hard on me because I was a footballer and just said 'look mate, you'll be alright'.

"It was hard to describe, but it was almost as if God was talking to me.

"Why would this man offer such reassuring words? It was very strange.

"Sometimes you've got to hit rock bottom to be saved and that was certainly the case for me."

Before his bankruptcy, George and his wife, 45-year-old music industry songwriter Nicole who has written for the Sugababes, welcomed new neighbours to their Surrey community.

The family were churchgoers and encouraged George and Nicole to join them at the nearby Hillsong Evangelical Church.

"They're really lovely people and our families grew quite close," he says.

"Although I'd been brought up in a Catholic environment and had always believed in God, I just thought 'that's not for me' when they asked me to join them at church.

"My wife went to one of their children's Christenings and when she came back, she just said 'we really have to go to this church - it's amazing.

"And that Christmas, I just suddenly felt this overwhelming urge to go.

"So the first service of the following year, I was there - and it blew my mind.

"It was so relevant and contemporary. It was almost like the pastor was speaking directly to my wife and I.

"I was so used to the Catholic church, but these guys were wearing skinny jeans and leather jackets. I was thinking 'is this really church?'.

"There was so much inspiring live music and lights - it was a real show. Then I heard the gospel, and that was that.

"It was fortunate this happened when it did, because I was declared bankrupt at Easter that same year and really needed my faith to get me through it."

As well as the struggles George has faced since his playing career ended in 2006, he endured some hugely testing times on the pitch.

The pacy, skillful striker was never able to enjoy a run of games as a Premier League player due to some horrific injuries.

Having already overcome a broken leg he sustained a week after joining Wolves from Swindon Town in 1999, the young forward fired them into the Divison One play-offs the following season.

But he was out for a whole season of Premier League football after suffering a serious knee injury in the semi-final against Reading.

Dave Jones, his old manager at Molineux, said he felt Wolves may have stayed up if George had been fit.

"I never got the chance to have a decent crack at the Premier League because of my injuries," he says.

"At one point, I went 24 months without football and I felt I'd lost my identity as a footballer.

"Looking back, there's no doubt that depression had crept into my life and I slipped into a really materialistic lifestyle.

"You try to tell young footballers to be careful of these kind of things and they generally don't want to listen."

In 2005, Glen Hoddle, who had taken the Wolves manager's job, handed George a lifeline in the shape of a new contract.

He worked his way back into the side, only to experience the awful moment he realised his career was over in a match at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday.

He said: "The ball came into my chest and I saw Darren Anderton making a run in behind me, so I hooked the ball on with my left foot.

"But then, and I don't know why, a defender came in really late and went straight through my standing leg, causing a massive impact to my knee.

"I was stretchered off and can just remember thinking 'I've had enough of this'.

"In the dressing room, I had the kit man and physio with me, but they had to go back out to the pitch.

"At that moment, I felt so lonely I can't describe it and I just burst into tears.

"Every other injury I had, it was incredibly tough, but I just thought 'I'll get through this', but I had no appetite for it this time.

"I remember my agent told me Tony Pulis, who I'd worked under when I was on loan from Crystal Palace to Gillingham, wanted to sign me for Stoke, even though I was out injured. I turned it down - I'd just had enough."

Since ending his playing days, George has been an agent and is currently involved in running the Independent football academy in South London.

Among the Premier League players to graduate down the years are George himself, former Sunderland centre-back Nyron Nosworthy and ex-Fulham striker Barry Hales.

George, who also played for Crystal Palace and Swindon Town, will talk about his religious conversion at Renew Church in Uttoxeter on Sunday, March 4 at 6pm.

His visit has been arranged through pastor Matthew Murray's friendship with former Crystal Palace player Bruce Dyer, who is also friends with George.

More information is available by calling Renew Church, in High Street, Uttoxeter on 01889 567016.