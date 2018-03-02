Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Urgent repair work is to be carried out on The Delph after members of the public claimed they have been "sold short" by "shoddy" paving work carried out in recent months.

At the Swadlincote Area Forum on Wednesday, January 31, several concerned residents raised issues over the state of the paving in the Delph in Swadlincote town centre.

The Delph, in Swadlincote town centre, is often used for large community events such as the Victorian Christmas Market and International Food Festival.

But this year's pancake races, usually held on the Delph, had to be moved to the market hall car park due to rain.

Members of the public felt that "substandard" materials had been supplied for the most recent repair work approved by South Derbyshire District Council and claimed they had been "sold short."

They described the work as "shoddy" and called for the builders to return and do the work again for free.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "When are these repairs going to happen, how much will it cost and who is going to pay for it?

"If the job can't be done correctly, the builders should come back and do it again for free, we have been sold very short and it looks pretty shoddy."

District councillor Neil Tilley, who represents the Swadlincote ward, said he had raised the issue and confirmed the work should have been completed to a better standard.

Councillor Tilley said: "Some flagstones are hollow and others are chipped, we do expect a premium product for a premium price and some of the paving has been dislodged within two months of being laid, and more emerge each month.

"It ought to be better for the money that has been spent on it. It is about time it got what it deserves in terms of an upgrade."

A spokesman for South Derbyshire District Council said the Delph was an "important focal point" and confirmed the authority was looking into solutions to fix the damage.

"The Delph Public Square is an important focal point in Swadlincote town centre and is used for a wide range of events and activities.

"We're aware that some of the sandstone paving is cracked or broken and we are looking to resolve this as soon as possible.

"Different solutions are currently being explored. Businesses and visitors will be kept informed as and when permanent repairs are scheduled to take place."