South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler has says that she would quit her new role in Government if the problem of rough sleeping gets worse on her watch.

Tory Mrs Wheeler became the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government in January in a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister, Theresa May. Her main responsibilities are dealing with homelessness, rough sleeping and housing issues.

According to recent figures released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, there are around 4,700 people sleeping rough in England.

Last week, national homelessness charity StreetLink, which connects homeless people to services in their areas, reported the highest total of people it dealt with over a 24-hour period in its history. It says it dealt with 3,600 cases in one day on one of the coldest days as temperatures across the country were plunged to below zero.

Mrs Wheeler was appearing on the BBC Radio Four's political talk show, the Westminster Hour, on Sunday, March 4, when she made the claims.

On the show the MP said: "We need to know what these groups are who are out on the streets and why they are out on the streets. Do they have mental health problems? Do they have drug issues? Do they have alcohol issues?

"We have outreach workers that go out on the street that actually can persuade the rough sleepers to go inside but also we look at their mental health issues or whatever the issues are about the breakdown that's lead them to the street.

"Then the next issue is: get them a proper home. So we have supported homes, supported living, and finally, a home of their own. That is the utopia. That's the line I want to see happening for these poor friends."

When asked by the interviewer what she would do if the problem of homelessness got worse rather than better under her watch, she said: "There are two answers to that - a) it won't and b) I'll resign."

Mrs Wheeler announced that pilot schemes providing "wraparound care" for homeless people would launch in Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool next month.

The £28 million Housing First scheme will direct homeless people to shelters and help them to deal with drug, alcohol, mental health and family breakdown problems.