The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire schoolgirl is a step closer to her Commonwealth Games dream after being called up to an elite water polo squad - just a year after taking up the sport.

Lexi West, who plays for South Derbyshire Water Polo Club, has now been selected for the Nova Centurion squad in Nottingham.

The elite club gives top young players the chance to compete at national level and work with senior international players and coaches.

And Lexi has made the cut despite only taking up the sport 12 months ago, inspired by her 18-year-old sister and elite swimmer Leah.

The 12-year-old has also been asked to train with the East Midlands squad even though she is too young to be selected this year.

The Church Gresley youngster said: "Training with them will increase my chances of being selected next year.

"One of the advantages I have is I'm ambidextrous, so I can catch the ball with either hand, I'm also a swimmer too."

Lexi trains five days a week and also enjoys playing netball and swimming.

The Derby High School pupil said: "When I'm not playing water polo I'm playing netball or swimming.

"I really enjoy water polo and my dream would be to go to the 2022 Commonwealth Games."

The head of PE at Derby High School, Judith Hancock, said: "Lexi took part in her first regional tournament in Manchester, against five other teams, and was pivotal to their success.

"She is extremely dedicated and talented. Derby High School is very proud of her achievements and we are excitedly watching her progress."

What is water polo?

Water polo is a competitive team sport, which consists of four quarters in which the two teams attempt to score goals by throwing the ball into their opponent's goal. The team with the most goals at the end of the game wins the match.

Each team is made up of six field players and one goalkeeper. Equipment for the game include a water polo ball, which floats on the water, numbered and coloured caps, and two goals.

The game is thought to have originated in Scotland in the late 19th century as a sort of 'water rugby'.

It is now popular in various places around the world including Europe, the United States, Brazil, China, Canada and Australia.