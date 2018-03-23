Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire charity which provides seaside holidays for sufferers of life-limiting illnesses is to benefit from the sale of houses thanks to a key new initiative with an estate agent.

Ticknall-based charity Me&Dee has joined forces with Derby-based estate agents Birchover Sales and Lettings to help with much-needed breaks in the east coast seaside resort of Mablethorpe.

From March 1, Birchover has agreed to donate £100 to Me&Dee every time it sells a home in the DE or NG postcode areas. Birchover has also become a Platinum Member of Me&Dee, donating £100 per month to the charity.

The charity, founded by Maria Hanson, provides holidays to Mablethorpe, where the charity has a caravan and a beach hut on a Haven holiday site. Me&Dee also has a beach chalet on a chalet park in Mablethorpe.

Over the past 12 years, holidays and gifts have been provided to 2,000 families who have a parent or child with life-shortening or life-limiting illnesses. The charity now also offers holidays to physically and emotionally-injured service men and women.

The family breaks include a stay in the accommodation, a Haven family holiday pass to use all the facilities plus extras such as a memory box, use of the beach hut on the sea front and hand-made Dumpling Dollies or Memory Elephant soft toys. Sometimes, the charity is able to add personalised extras such as tickets to the nearby seal sanctuary.

Birchover is owned by husband and wife team Carl and Lisa Bridge. The partnership was agreed following a meeting with Maria Hanson and her partner Mark.

Mrs Bridge said: "We have known Maria for several years and have always been in awe of the energy, passion and hard work she puts into Me&Dee. The work that they do is incredibly impactful, creating the opportunity for vital family time together at such an emotionally tough time. It is such an amazing, kind charity and Maria has worked so hard over such a long period of time.

"We spent a couple of hours discussing all the great work that they do. Possibly the most heart-breaking thing to discover is that they try to prioritise the holidays based on which child has the shortest time to live. That really brought home to us the value of the work they do for the families involved."

Often, Ms Hanson says, the beneficiaries are the siblings, who have spent years quietly supporting their brother or sister.

It cost £70,000 to run in 2017 and the main reason that it can offer holidays to so many families is because Ms Hanson has never taken a salary. In recent weeks, Maria’s partner Mark Harrison has also left the corporate world to join the business, with a key part of his remit to source additional funding and develop partnerships with businesses.

He said: "After meeting Maria nearly four years ago my whole outlook on life changed. We all need money to survive in life but sometimes life-changing events happen to people that brings normal everyday living to a sudden stop.

"Over these four years and with both of us working late at night and weekends to deliver these much-needed holidays it became obvious to us that things needed to change. After many conversations with various people including the charity trustees it was decided that I should join Me&Dee on a full-time basis."

Birchover join a host of existing corporate partners who support the charity. The other Platinum Partners, who also contribute £100 per month, are MGladwin Electrical, Class A Alarms, Michele Walsh and Essential Print Services.

Franklands Insurance Brokers has just announced that Me&Dee will be its annual charity for the second consecutive year, while Riviera Travel donates 10 per cent of the value of all holidays they sell to Me&Dee.

Carl Bridge said: "Before we met, I knew that Me&Dee supports families in Derbyshire but hadn’t realised the amount of work it does in Nottingham too. We have bases in Derby and West Bridgford and so it makes perfect sense to support the charity across both counties.

"Therefore, we are extremely proud to announce that we will donate £100 for every home that we sell with a DE or NG postcode prefix. We are growing rapidly in both areas and so we’re hopeful that we will be able to donate ever-increasing amounts of money each month.

"Even if just one person reading this places their home for sale with Birchover, then that raises £100 for the charity. Having spoken with Maria and Mark, we hope that our donations will support the work that Mark does in attracting more corporate partners to donate to this incredible charity."

Businesses can support Me&Dee for £20 per month. They offer Silver Packages for £20 per month, Gold Packages for £50 per month and the Platinum Package includes two free tickets to the annual Me&Dee ball.

Ms Hanson said: "I am overwhelmed with this incredible offer of support. Lisa has been a shoulder on many occasions for me, understanding as some others can’t, the work that Me&Dee does through her personal experience, supporting me emotionally and with thoughts and ideas.

"To move into this level of both emotional and financial support adds great value to the worth of the work that Me&Dee does – belief in what we do is extremely important.

"Me&Dee is deeply appreciative for the extra families and the support that we can give them through the generosity of Carl and Lisa Bridge."