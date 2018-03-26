Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Special tribute has been paid to JCB employees who have a staggering combined service of almost 3,600 years.

A total of 136 long serving members of staff were honoured at a VIP lunch and awards ceremony at JCB’s World Headquarters, in Rocester.

At the lunch, employees who were celebrating 20, 40 and 45-year service milestones were each given a gift in recognition of their loyalty and commitment to JCB’s success.

The longest-serving member of staff honoured was Richard Jones, from Stoke, who works on JCB’s Wootton Estate and has clocked up 45 years.

Employees celebrating 40 years’ service were Chris Steele, of Uttoxeter; John Jackson, of Tean; Paul Alcock and Christopher Naylor, of Stoke; Gordon Attwell, of Rugeley; and Kevin Blurton and Stephen Goldstraw, of Derby.

Speaking at the lunch, chief operating officer Mark Turner said: "Today’s event is honouring nearly 3,600 years of combined service to JCB.

"The company’s success has been achieved not because of the management, but because of each and every person at the sharp end of the business.

"You are part of a huge global family and our success happens because of our people.

"I would like to thank you on behalf of the company for everything you have done in making JCB what it is today."

Long service award recipient John Jackson, 59, who is a quality inspector in JCB’s Backhoe Loader Business Unit at Rocester, is continuing a family tradition with the company.

He said: "I was born just up the road in Stubwood, so I’m a local lad and working here is in the family really.

"My dad did 35 years and my brother did 37 years, both in the machine shop. I did nine years in the machine shop too, before I moved into quality.

"When I started the company was much smaller and I’ve seen it grow massively, but that is a great thing for the local area and I’ve been proud to be a part of it."