A 'critically endangered' baby monkey has been born at Drayton Manor's zoo.

The Staffordshire theme park, which has its own dedicated 15-acre zoo, welcomed a new female black-headed spider monkey ahead of the half-term.

Born on Tuesday, March 20, to parents Snarfy and Lizzy, Drayton Manor will soon be running a competition to let one lucky person name the newest addition, said a spokesman.

The only stipulations for the competition released so far is that the name must start with an 'L', so get your thinking caps on.

The birth is being particularly celebrated by primate keepers at the zoo, as the breed is classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species.

Head of zoo operations at Drayton Manor, Chris Mitchell said: "In recent news the world was left devastated by the loss of the last male northern white rhino, called Sudan.

"It's with that in mind that we remember the pivotal role that zoos play in helping to protect animals that are currently struggling to survive in the wild.

"That's why the birth of our young black-headed spider monkey is such a celebration and a really proud moment for the keepers that know and love her as much as her parents do."

Black-headed spider monkey's originate from Central and South America. Typically found in Colombia, Nicaragua and Panama, they live in tropical and subtropical humid forests.

While in captivity, the monkeys have been known to live for up to 24 years. They have a diet of fruit, insects, leaves and seeds and can grow up to a height of between 40cm and 55cm, with a weight of 9kg.