Scores of people, hounds and horses turned out for the annual Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt on New Year's Day.

The traditional hunt, which takes places across the Uttoxeter and Kingstone areas saw roughly 50 horses and 40 hounds take part.

Taking off from the market place in Uttoxeter at around 11am on Monday, January 1, riders, hounds and spectators gathered to watch the spectacle.

One of the organisers, Rachael Morley said that it was fantastic to see so many spectators turn out to watch the occasion.

She said: "We had about 50 horses and a huge crowd of spectators, all filling the market place right up and down the high street. I'm not one for guessing numbers, I didn't get chance to count but there was loads.

"It was a really big turn-out, Wetherspoons even provided a small drink at the beginning, so thank you to them.

"There was lots of support right up to Kingstone, and they'll all be out until the middle of the afternoon."

The hunt dates all the way back to the 18 Century and is now in its 201th year. It is held in the Staffordshire area due to the varied and challenging grass hotspots, according to organisers.

The hounds follow an artificially laid track across the county, being followed by participants riding horses.

Children as young as five can take part in the hunt, while experienced riders as old as in their 60s turned out too.