Uttoxeter came to life last night as families lined the streets for a Christmas extravaganza.

Father Christmas and his elves rode their sleigh into High Street to set up a grotto at Uttoxeter Town Hall.

Uttoxeter Christmas Cracker Pictured: Pat Dow, Santa, Dawn Copeland , Liz Clutton inside Santa's Grotto in the Market hall
And fairground rides and stalls rolled into the town centre to please thrill-seekers.

Event organiser Uttoxeter Lions arranged for several roads in central Uttoxeter to be closed so the event could go ahead last night, December 14.

Uttoxeter Christmas Cracker Pictured: Mollie Harrison on one of the many children's rides
An array of prizes were on offer as townsfolk enjoyed the Cracker's fairground games.

Uttoxeter Lions' Steve Shields said: "The Cracker brings lots of people into the town and it’s great to see so many smiling faces and hear the screams of pleasure from the fairground rides."

Uttoxeter Christmas Cracker Pictured: Liz Lampitt with Chloe Allen and Corey Lampitt on the bike
Other attractions included a magician, a clown and a range of fancy dress characters.

The Heath Chorus, Uttoxeter Town Band and MY Theatre provided musical entertainment.