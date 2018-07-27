Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The friends and family of five men lost at sea after a freighter capsized more than 50 years ago have visited the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas for the unveiling of a special tree.

Friends and family of the SS Chuscal crew members, who lost their lives and were never found, have held a service of remembrance at the site.

The tree is in the arboretum’s Merchant Navy wood, which commemorates the lives of more than 46,000 seamen lost in conflict during the 20th century, including the two World Wars.

Mally Malham, son of Michael Sydney Smith one of the five who died, said: “My father and the other four sailors were all lost at sea and therefore have no known grave.

"This memorial means we now have a permanent place to visit and remember them.”

On Tuesday, April 12, 1966, SS Chuscal was 520 miles south-east of Newfoundland, on course to return to the UK from Jamaica, when it was struck by ferocious waves.

The 411-foot long freighter was laden with cargoand crew members braved the treacherous weather, making their way along the deck to secure horse boxes which had broken loose.

As they attempted to lash down the cargo, the five crew members were engulfed by a 70-foot wave and swept overboard into the raging sea.

Life belts were swiftly thrown over the side of the ship to aid the men.

Captain John Beatson was faced with the impossible decision of whether to turn the ship around with a high probability of capsizing or leaving the five men at the mercy of the waves.

With a heavy heart he resolved he could not turn the ship and risk the lives of all those remaining on board. All five men perished, and their bodies were never recovered.

Alan Willcock, a member of the crew of SS Chuscal attended the service. He was the sole witness to the wave that swept the men overboard and narrowly escaped the same fate, he said.

The media reports in 1966, published prior to the ship reaching port, listed only the surnames of those lost at sea which led to his family believing that Alan was among those who had died as he shared the same surname as Richard Martin Willcock, who was no relation.

Alan’s mother went to the docks expecting to be met by the captain, but instead was shocked to see her son strolling down the gangplank.

With no known grave except the sea, the friends and families of those lost have been denied the opportunity to visit the final resting place of their loved ones to say goodbye and to remember them, they have said.

Marked with a memorial plaque, the memorial tree now serves as a place for loved ones to visit and remember the crew members lost at sea.

The five crew members of SS Chuscal who were lost at sea;

William Leslie Harvey

Alan Robert McLintock Moodie

Andrew Self

Michael Sydney Smith

Richard Martin Willcock

Sarah Oakden, head of marketing at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: “Remembrance is an important human need, with practices evolving over hundreds of years.

"The arboretum is not just a place for remembering members of the military who have fallen in combat. We are home to more than 350 memorials, dedicated to people from all walks of life who have served, suffered, and sacrificed on behalf of our country.

"With the dedication of this memorial tree, friends and family of those lost on SS Chuscal now have a place to visit and remember their loved ones.”