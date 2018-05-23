Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters at an academy in Swadlincote are reaching for the stars in the search for musical glory in a national competition - but need your votes.

Young singers from St Edward’s Catholic Academy, in Newhall Road, could be in with a chance of winning the WellChild Awards with their powerful rendition of Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked.

The WellChild Over the Rainbow, School Choir of the Year contest, launched by national children’s charity WellChild, will see the winning pupils from one lucky primary school in the UK display their singing talents in the company of a host of star guests at the WellChild Awards this autumn.

It is also regularly attended by WellChild’s Patron Prince Harry and a host of celebrity guests.

Each school has found 20 of their best musical stars and sent WellChild a video of them singing their rendition of Defying Gravity.

The next stage of the competition is now the live public vote which began on Tuesday, May 8 and closes on Friday, June 8.

The five schools with the most votes and five schools with the highest fund-raising total will then qualify for the final judging by a panel of musical experts.

The winner will be announced on Friday, September 8.

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for schools across the UK to get involved in a fun musical competition with a great prize while at the same time helping WellChild with our work supporting seriously-ill children and their families.

"We wish all the entrants singing their hearts out with their version of Defying Gravity the very best of luck in the public vote."

Helen Woolley and Sara Hadley from St Edward's school said: "The choir has worked so hard on singing its version of ‘Defying Gravity.’ They have only been together since February 2 this year, and are improving every week.

"They have worked extremely hard to raise £1,210 so far by car washing, sponsored events such as baking and selling cakes to family and friends, bag packing at a local supermarket, popping into Gresley Rovers to promote the WellChild Charity and finding local businesses to donate to our raffle draw."

WellChild is the national charity for seriously-ill children and their families. Thousands of children across the UK are living with serious or exceptional health needs. Many spend months, even years, in hospital simply because there is no support enabling them to leave.

Through a nationwide network of children’s nurses, home and garden makeover projects and family support services, WellChild helps get these children and young people home from hospital quicker, empowering and supporting families with the skills and confidence to care for their children safely at home.

WellChild's aim is to give these children and young people the best possible chance to thrive – at home, together with their families.

This is your chance to vote for St Edward’s as the video of their performance is now online and open for members of the public to vote for the shortlist.

You can see the videos and vote for your favourite by visiting the website and clicking on St Edward's.