A Uttoxeter school has come top of the class after the latest league tables ranked it among the best in the country.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School guided 96 per cent of its Year Six pupils to reach the government's challenging target in reading, writing and maths.

The result puts the Springfield Road school way ahead of the national average for Key Stage Two exam entrants across the UK of 61 per cent.

And St Joseph's was 10 per cent clear of its nearest rival in East Staffordshire - Shobnall Primary School.

Principal Louise Sassi said: "We are delighted with our results which show that the children and staff have worked incredibly hard over their learning journeys throughout our school."

Elsewhere in the Uttoxeter Pyramid, Windsor Park Middle School saw 70 per cent of entrants hit the "expected" standard.

That was the seventh-highest score in East Staffordshire.

Lisa Wilbraham-Jones, head teacher of the Uttoxeter school, said: "We are still celebrating our record results across reading, writing and maths. We are justifiably proud of these fantastic results."

A total of 63 per cent of Ryecroft Middle School students hit the Government's target, placing the Rocester school 11th in the borough.

However, no-one from the Ashbourne Road school responded to the Uttoxeter Advertiser's request for a comment in time for going to press.

At Oldfields Hall Middle School, in Stone Road, Uttoxeter, was 14th in the borough after 60 per cent of its Key Stage Two (KS2) pupils made the "expected" grade.

Head teacher Carl Gliddon said: "Pupils and staff worked extremely hard this year.

"We are pleased that our KS2 results have improved once again.

"Our academically able pupils did particularly well with two pupils getting full marks; one in the reading paper and one in the maths paper.

"We were also very pleased to see special educational needs pupils make excellent progress.

"Year eight pupils continued to make very strong progress across a range of subjects.

"Their assessment scores for the end of year eight in English and Maths are well above the national average and reflect their hard work and the dedication of their teachers."

One in 10 Oldfields pupils performed in the top bracket of entrants.

Ryecroft also saw 10 per cent of students perform at the Government's "higher level". That figure was 12 per cent for Windsor and 13 per cent.

The tables did not include results from independent schools.