Staff and students at a Hatton primary school are celebrating after a recent Ofsted inspection saw it rated "good" with a "positive climate" for pupils.

Heath Fields Primary School in Field Avenue was visited by Ofsted inspectors in January, and after talking to staff, parents and pupils, awarded the school the second highest rating.

The assessors found the team had created a "positive climate for learning and pupils enjoy coming to school" when they conducted their visit on January 11.

Headteacher Mark Whyman, 51, said the report reflected standards at the school.

Mr Whyman, who has been at the school for seven years, said: "I am very happy with the report and think it is a very accurate reflection of our school.

"We weren’t working towards the inspection but we always strive to improve the school, teaching and learning and the opportunities we provide to children; that is what drives us, not Ofsted.

The report stated that pupils co-operate well with each other both in the classrooms and outside and are encouraged to participate in a wide variety of sports. The pupils also enter many local competitions and have recently been motivated by the opportunity to watch the England netball team train.

"It is reassuring that Ofsted shared our view that the school continues to be good and there were a few things that stood out in the report about how we have created a positive climate for learning and how the pupils enjoy coming to school, which is great to hear."

Mr Whyman said he was also pleased the vast majority of parents would recommend the school to others while there was always a "challenge for schools to achieve good or better."

He said: "I think the Ofsted framework tends to change on an annual basis and in recent years the benchmark has been higher so schools have to have an accurate self-evaluation to know where they are at in terms of standards.

"We feel we have an accurate picture of the school and it is reassuring that the report has recognised that and also recognised the hard work and dedication of staff who do all they can to help pupils make the best progress they can during their time here."

Inspectors recognised that the staff had made improvements since the school was last assessed in March 2014.

In 2014, pupils’ progress in mathematics at the end of key stage 2 in 2016 was below that found in other schools nationally. But changes have been made to how the staff teach mathematics and as a result, progress in 2017 had improved and is broadly average.

Pupils' attendance had also been much lower than the national average until last year, when it was just below average.

However, staff have set up rewards for good attendance and sent out letters to parents and carers if their child’s attendance caused concern.

They do not authorise term-time holidays and have "worked well" with the small community of travellers so that their attendance is much higher than historically has been the case.