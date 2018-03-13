Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire fire chiefs have said they will be forced to cut £1 million from their budget this year as they are forced to make savings.

The overall budget for 2018 into 2019 is £40.2 million, after bosses slashed the £1 million.

This is the third year of "efficiency" plans which has already seen the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Authority cut a total of £2.2 million.

Chairman of the authority Stephen Sweeney says that it will continue to drive down costs with further fire prevention work.

The fire authority is also raising its portion of council tax by around four pence a week - £2.08 over the course of the year - bringing the average household's council tax contributions for the fire service to £73.53 a year.

Mr Sweeney said: "Funding cuts of £1.0 million have been applied to our budget for 2018/19.

"This means an increase of four pence per week in council tax is necessary to ensure that we can continue to keep the communities of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent safe and provide the first-class service that our communities deserve.

"We continue to be a low cost authority in terms of per head of the population, while continuing to drive down the number of fires through targeted prevention work.

"We are confident that the weekly increase of four pence for the average Band D household will ensure that the safety of our residents and firefighters is not compromised, and that our vision of making Staffordshire one of the safest places to live can continue to be fulfilled."

It is aiming to push forward with three key fire priorities, these are:

Education and engagement Community safety and wellbeing Planning, resilience and response

Overall, the council tax bill for those in Burton will be around £80 higher than last year, with East Staffordshire Borough Council the only authority not to raise its portion.

Not all parish councils have yet announced their side of the tax.

This year's bill could be £1,585.45 for Burton residents, with £1,155.64 to Staffordshire County Council, £167.30 to East Staffordshire Borough Council, £189.01 to Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner and the £73.53 to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue.

As fire authorities go, Staffordshire's share just undercuts neighbouring Derbyshire which has a £74.74 share of the total council tax bill this year.

The upcoming year of council tax for an average Band D property for those in Castle Gresley, South Derbyshire could look like this:

Derbyshire County Council - £1,272.12

South Derbyshire District Council - £159.21

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner - £192.60

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue - £74.74

= £1,698.67