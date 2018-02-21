The video will start in 8 Cancel

Holidaymakers have been warned that fraudsters are targeting people looking for cheap flights abroad.

Staffordshire Police say travellers looking to go to African nations or the Middle East are popular targets for such con artists, particularly during religious holidays.

Victims reportedly buy their plane tickets through a ticket website and are asked to pay through bank or wire transfer, but some firms turn out to be bogus and travellers lose their money.

Officers are now warning people to be careful when trying to buy flight tickets and to research the companies they are purchasing from.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Victims have reported booking tickets via websites or a 'popular' ticket broker, only to discover that, after payment via bank transfer or electronic wire transfer, the tickets/booking references received are counterfeit.

"In some cases, all communications between the company or broker and the victim have been severed."

Police officers are now advising people to: