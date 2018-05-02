Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police bosses have introduced a special team to help catch up on a backlog of 260 planned visits to sex offenders in Staffordshire.

The force had been criticised for the delay in a report published by the Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, which also raised concerns over how quickly domestic abuse victims are dealt.

But Staffordshire Police say measures have been put in place to deal with the concerns raised and a new dedicated team is in place to deal with 'high risk sex offenders'.

The inspectorate effectiveness report has confirmed an overall grade of 'good' for the county force.

That grading was handed out for how the constabulary prevents crime and tackles anti-social behaviour, its handling of serious and organised crime and how offences are investigated and the work to reduce re-offending.

However the force was given a 'requires improvement' grading for how it protects vulnerable people. Inspectors, who carried out a visit last year, highlighted how, at the time, the constabulary needed to complete 260 visits to sex offenders – with some requiring multiple visits.

The report also said the force should look to understand the reasons for 'declining arrest and charge and summons rates' in domestic abuse cases.

It stated: "The force should improve its service to vulnerable people, particularly domestic abuse victims, when officers are unable to attend or when their attendance is delayed. This should include the re-assessment of the risks that victims face so that their safeguarding support can be prioritised."

In relation to sex offenders, the report acknowledged that local officers and PCSOs were aware of high-risk offenders in the area and 'robust procedures' are in place for those who breach.

The force has told our sister title the Stoke Sentinel that a priorities team was in place which had completed the backlog of visits. The team, which meets daily, is led by a detective sergeant and detective inspector and is focused on 'managing and pursuing' any high-risk sex offenders.

A spokesman added: "The report has rightly identified that we must improve the speed of our response to victims of domestic abuse.

"We are doing everything we can to manage increasing demand with finite resources. We have recently introduced a resolution centre, which will free up response officers to respond to more pressing incidents and those vulnerable people in need of more immediate support."

In its 2016 visit inspectors gave the force and overall grade of 'requires improvement' with only the area on anti-social behaviour and keeping people safe receiving a 'good'.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said: "I am pleased to see that the force has made progress since 2016 across a number of areas, and it continues to improve.

"The force has an effective approach to preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour.

"Officers understand what matters to the local communities, and are responsive to their needs and the force works with other organisations to address such matters and the underlying causes of crime."

Deputy Chief Constable Nick Baker said the improvement was "testament of the hard work by officers and staff over the last 12 months."

He said: "The report clearly shows the steps we have taken to adapt to the changing needs of society and be a quality police force able to serve the communities of Staffordshire effectively.

"Our new policing plan and introduction of the resolution centre demonstrate how we continue to move forward and improve, despite challenging conditions.

"There are of course still areas to improve and we will work hard to share what we have learned internally and, where appropriate, with partners to deliver a more effective service across the county."