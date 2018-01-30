Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents fear their children will be put in danger if they are banned from using a car park close to their school.

They say they have been prevented from using Stanton Village Hall's car park to drop off and pick up pupils attending Stanton Primary School.

This will force children to negotiate the A444 - a busy road that has seen a number of fatalities in recent years.

The committee that runs the village hall refused to explain to the Burton Mail why the dispute has arisen.

A meeting between parents and the committee has been held and, on Friday, January 26, South Derbyshire district councillor Pat Murray met with parents to hear their concerns.

They told Cllr Murray if they could no longer use the hall they did not know where they could park in the area and that they would be worried about their children's safety.

The school, which has 90 pupils, sits on the bend of the main A444, which can be extremely busy, especially during rush hour.

Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that there was an issue with parking and it has not yet been resolved but a spokeswoman said she could not go into more detail.

One parent, who did not wish to be named, said: "That road can be really dangerous as it gets really busy, especially during the school run.

"If everyone now has to park elsewhere, it is going to mean children will have to cross that road and walk down the narrow path. I've got four children and if I have to walk them all down that narrow path everyday, it's going to become dangerous."

The mum added: "I don't understand why it is a problem to use the village hall. It's for 20 minutes in the morning when we drop the kids off and it's for 20 minutes in the afternoon when we pick them up."

A father who has a son at the school said he feared the safety of children might be an issue if they had to walk to the school along a narrow path along the side of the A444, because they would so close to the traffic.

Parents have said that a barrier was down on the car park so they could not use it on Thursday, January 25, but that it was open again the following day.

Councillor Murray, who represents the area, said: "Parents are angry the car park was closed on Thursday with no warning.

"My concern is for the children and their parents who will need to walk near a dangerous road to get to school every day.

"It is a nasty road. There have been four fatalities on there in the past."

He also added that closing the car park could cause problems for commuters as parents could end up parking on the A444 near the school, which would cause major traffic problems.

He added: "If that car park was closed permanently, it would cause horrendous problems.

"There is nowhere to park on that road. It's on a very sharp bend and it gets very busy during the school run.

"Parents will struggle to find places to park and even if they do, it will have an impact on the people who live on the road.

"If people are parking on the road, imagine the traffic problems it will create - huge delays in both directions. It will be as much of a problem than when St Peter's Bridge was closed.

A spokesman for the school said: "The school is not responsible for the provision of parking for parents and carers but is keen to see this matter amicably resolved between concerned parents and the village hall committee.

"The school's headteacher therefore offered to host and chair meetings to help find a solution to this issue. Those meetings were very constructive.

"We are hopeful that discussions between parents and the village hall representatives will continue and result in agreement very soon."

The school said a group of parents had volunteered to form a parent committee to liaise with the village hall committee in hopes of finding a suitable agreement.

The Burton Mail has contacted Stanton Village Hall committee but was told the matter was between the village hall and the school, and volunteers from the hall it would not comment any further.