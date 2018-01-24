The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery after an alleged armed raid at a Tesco Express store near Burton.

Steven Duffy, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of possession of a knife in a public place. He has not entered pleas to the charges.

According to police reports, the Tesco Express store in Stanton Road, Stanton, was allegedly targeted at around 10pm on Saturday night, January 20.

Duffy has appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court and his case has now been sent to Stafford Crown Court.

He is expected to appear there on February 23 where he is due to enter pleas to the charges.

Duffy has been remanded into custody until he next appears.

