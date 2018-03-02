The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 70-year-old woman shoplifter has been caught stealing power tools from B&Q.

Christine O’Toole, of Rosliston Road, Stapenhill, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit the theft.

She pleaded guilty to stealing a Bosch angle grinder worth £48 from B&Q in Derby on January 17.

She has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge. She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Other criminals to appear in court:

Thomas Winters , 24, of Selina Street, Melbourne, admitted possession of cannabis in Melbourne on January 6.

He has been fined £167 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Alex Allsop , 18, of Wye Dale, Church Gresley, admitted driving a Vauxhall in Belmont Street, Swadlincote, on December 9, while using a phone.

He has been fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 28 days.

Glen Jefferies , 44, of Main Street, Newhall, has been found guilty of using a Honda in Park Road, Newhall, on September 9, without insurance or an MoT certificate.

He was fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.