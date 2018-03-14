Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stapenhill couple who fell in love as teenage sweethearts 14 years ago clocked up more than 1,200 ‘likes’ to gain second place in a wedding firm's national Facebook competition.

Stacey Davenport and Gary Shepherd, of Brackenwood Road, received a total of 1,001 ‘likes’ and 104 ‘loves’ on Facebook as part of a competition held by wedding venue dressing firm Babyobaidi. The firm launched the contest to give away a large stationery package for one lucky couple’s big day.

It had only planned on awarding a first place prize but judges were so impressed by Stacey and Gary’s massive following they decided to give the couple a second place prize.

Couples across the UK were invited to take part by telling the story of their relationship and members of the public were invited to ‘like’ or ‘love’.

The couple chose to enter because of their strength through tough times after Stacey’s father, Paul Davenport, died from cancer aged just 36. Stacey, who was 17 at the time, plans to walk down the aisle alone at their wedding next year.

Stacey and Gary have been together since 2004 and plan to marry at Branston Golf and Country Club next year.

A spokesman for the competition said: "We weren’t planning on giving a second place prize, but due to the incredible efforts of this lovely couple, and the hard work and dedication put into their campaign, even making it into their local newspaper and radio station, I believe it’s the least that we can do.

"With 1,001 ‘likes’ and 104 ‘loves’ , second place goes to Gary Shepherd, and we would love to gift you and Stacey with a personalised Babyobaidi welcome banner, and matching wedding aisle runner on us."

Gary told the Burton Mail: "It is great news we came second place in the competition and still won some amazing prizes for our effort."