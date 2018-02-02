Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new landlords of a Stapenhill pub are celebrating after landing a civic accolade for their work after ploughing £40,000 into a big facelift.

Landlady Vanessa Harvey and her partner landlord Scott Goodfellow have been presented with this year's Parish Civic Award by Stapenhill Parish Council.

They were honoured for enhancing the character of the area thanks to their major refurbishment of the historic Barley Mow pub, in Main Street, which considered one of the oldest pubs in the area.

It has now started serving food for the first time since the 1980s.

The couple only took over the pub in July last year but have since given it an external facelift, along with a complete re-plastering of the function room and new flooring. They also employ three staff.

Landlady and licensee Miss Harvey, 35, said: "We have only been here six months so are quite pleased to be recognised for this regeneration of Stapenhill in such a short time. Hopefully this is it for the Barley Mow. We can bring it back to former glory like it was back in the olden days.

"We are now doing food, and hopefully everyone will come back to Barley Mow like they used to.

"It has been hard work, a lot of stress. With it being an old building it has not been without problems but we are getting there."

It has taken five months of work to get the pub up to scratch but it hasn’t ended yet. Its beer garden will also be refurbished in time for summer. However, a climbing frame has already been installed.

The presentation marks the second time the award has been handed out. In November 2016, Stapenhill Parish Council presented its first civic award to Peter Robinson for his work in saving and restoring the Ferry House, in The Dingle, Stapenhill.

Parish councillor Bill Turton said: "We had nominations for the annual parish civic award and, ever mindful of keeping the character of the village wherever we can, we are going to award this year’s prize to Vanessa Harvey of the Barley Mow for the refurbishment of the inn which has certainly improved and added to the character of the village."

The certificate said: "The work on the present structure, which dates back from the 1850s, has been carried out with care to preserve the historic character of the building, to the benefit of its surroundings."

Miss Harvey was originally a member of the bar staff at old Chicago Rock, in Middleway Park, Burton, and lastly managed Brown’s in Station Street for a friend until it closed. She then decided to open her own pub.

She said of her new venture: "Stapenhill needs somewhere which is family friendly, looks nice and clean and somewhere you can take your family to eat.

"We have had a full facelift outside, we have had the function room re-plastered and fully decorated throughout to make it feel nice and homely.

"It has cost £40,000 so far funded by us, but New River Retail, which owns the building, put up some cost for the front of the building.

"The civic award is nice to have. We have only been here six months so to be noticed already is great."