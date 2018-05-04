Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Star Wars and sci-fi lovers up and down the country will be uniting today to celebrate May 4, or as they call it - May the fourth be with you - day

A play on the iconic phrase from the blockbuster nine-film series, "may the force be with you" has transformed the day into Star Wars Day.

The immensely popular space film franchise is definitely not one to be missed.

An original trilogy of films, directed by the legendary George Lucas were released in 1977, 1980 and 1983 - they were A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi respectively.

They tell the story of up-and-coming hero of the galaxy, Luke Skywalker and his journey to become a powerful Jedi knight, his damsel-in-distress (who turns out to be his sister) Princess Leia and the ever-lovable bandits-turned good guys, Han Solo and his furry friend, Chewbacca.

Luke and Leia as members of the Rebel Alliance, which takes on the evil Empire led by the Emperor and Darth Vader.

The trilogy made household names of Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, the late Carrie Fisher who was Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo.

The popularity of the trilogy was undeniable and a second set of three films were released at the turn of the new century, in 1999, 2002 and 2005, with The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Set before the events of the original films, these three follows Anakin Skywalker's path from a slave to a revered Jedi, ultimately leading him to the 'dark side', and transforms into Darth Vader.

A seventh film was released in 2015, entitled The Force Awakens, to kick off a third trilogy with The Last Jedi added in 2017, with the untitled conclusion to the three coming out in December, 2019.

These three pick up where the Return of the Jedi left off, seeing the return of Hamill, Fisher and Ford.

A standalone film from the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: Rogue One was added in 2016, filling the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with Solo: A Star Wars Story depicting a young Han Solo set to be released later this month.

Still with us? Simply by the amount of content produced from this universe set 'a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away', demonstrates the series' popularity and ability to cross generations.

Lovable characters, believable heroes and feared baddies have captured audiences of million.

Here at the Burton Mail, to celebrate the Star Wars we have compiled a list of the top moments in Star Wars history. Is your favourite moment not in the list? Get in touch and let us know.

And as always - "may the force be with you".

Top 10 Star Wars moments in reverse order:

10. Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith

Go on, just one from the second lot of films as it's significant to the plot. It's the scene where evil Emperor Palpatine unveils his full plan to destroy the Republic and create the Empire, and he initiates "Order 66" — the execution of all Jedi Knights.

9. The Garbage chute in New Hope

Han Solo, Luke and Chewbacca bumble their way into a fierce firefight while breaking out Princess Leia on the Death Star. They end up down a garbage chute and are almost crushed to death.

8. The battle over Endor in Return of the Jedi

This is a show stopper of a shot where a legion of Imperial fighters are blitzing the rebel fleet.

7. Luke in Vader's mask in The Empire Strikes Back

While studying under Jedi master Yoda, Luke is sent into a festering, evil-looking cave. He has a vision of himself confronting Vader, decapitating him and watches Vader's mask break away to reveal...his own face

6. Escape from Jabba's yacht in Return of the Jedi

Luke, Leia, Lando and Chewbacca thaw Han out of his carbonite tomb, only to find themselves all trapped aboard the sand yacht of the repulsive Jabba the Hut. They're headed for certain death — until they break out in a fantastic action sequence.

5. The Millennium Falcon escape from Jakku in Force Awakens

The iconic ship belonging to Han Solo has been left to rust in a junk yard. Rey and Finn have to take the ship after Stormtroopers find them. As the battle rages, the Falcon bursts into the air including going full throttle through an old crashed Star Destroyer.

4. Speeders chase in Return of the Jedi

This is the scene were Leia and Luke chase two Stormtroopers on the super-fast speeders to stop them raising the alarm as they try to knock out the deflector shield on the forest moon on Endor (where the teddy bear-like Ewoks live).

3. Obi-Wan and Darth Vader's final battle in New Hope

Obi-Wan, played by Alec Guinness, takes on Darth Vader in a thrilling battle between the Jedis with their lightsabers while Luke, Leia and co escape the Death Star.

2. The never-ending Imperial destroyer in New Hope

There can't be many who do not recognise the opening scene of the 'never-ending' Imperial Destroyer filling the scene. It whets the space fans' appetite for what is to come.

1. "Luke, I am your father" from Empire Strikes Back

This is it - the shock, horror moment. Luke is battling with Darth Vader when Vader tells him that he's his father and Luke should join him to rule the galaxy. But Luke is good, and so shocked by the revelation that he lets go as he clings to a precarious platform and falls – he would rather die than turn to the dark side!