TV personalities including Bill Turnbull and Stephen Fry have been credited with a massive increase in the number of men taking free prostate cancer tests in Uttoxeter.

This year's Uttoxeter Lions prostate cancer check event saw 510 men undergo potentially life-saving blood tests - 40 per cent more than in 2017.

It is estimated five lives are saved every year as a result of the annual tests, which are conducted at Uttoxeter Racecourse's Hoops Bar.

And there is every chance that number will have increased significantly following this year's huge turnout.

The Lions' Steve Shields said: "There's no doubt that there's been a big spotlight on prostate cancer in the last 12 months and I think that contributed to how many people turned out at our recent event.

"People like Bill Turnbull and Stephen Fry have been very vocal about their own battles with the illness and it's now overtaken breast cancer as the UK's third-biggest killer.

"We distributed about 8,000 flyers around the area, which I think helped, and people were queuing out the building to get their test.

"Similar events up and down the country have seen similar increases in footfall lately and it can only be a good thing."

Despite the positive numbers having the tests, which measure levels of prostate-specific antigens in the blood, Mr Shields said the Lions were down on donations taken at the event.

He said: "We collect money to fund the tests so we can give them free of charge, as well as using proceeds from our annual beer and cider festival.

"But we were a bit disappointed with this year's donations, to be honest."

Men who took the tests should get their results in the coming weeks and some are likely to be advised to see their doctor if there is a risk they have prostate cancer.

However, as was the case with former Lions president John Fitchett, early diagnosis can be crucial in terms of sufferers surviving the disease.

And several men at the event told Mr Shields their lives had been saved by tests conducted at previous Lions events.

One of them, Dave Evans, donated £100 to the cause on the night.

Mr Shields said: "When people say we've helped save their lives, you almost feel a bit embarrassed in a way.

"But then, when you're looking at the whites of someone's eyes and they're thanking you, it reminds you we're doing something really worthwhile.

"I'd like to thank the racecourse for hosting our event for free. Having it at Hoops bar and people being able to have a beer and socialise makes it so much easier for them to open up about prostate cancer."

The latest stats on prostate cancer

Recently-released figures showed 11,819 people died from prostate cancer in 2015, compared to 11,442 who died from breast cancer.

Lung cancer and bowel cancer remain the deadliest cancers in the UK, with more than 50,000 people dying from the diseases annually.