A 47-year-old pervert has escaped an immediate jail sentence after admitting making hundreds of indecent images of a child.

Stephen Lomas, of Brook Lane, Foston, appeared at Derby Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

His crimes have been slammed by children's charity the NSPCC, which said his actions fuelled an 'evil industry of internet paedophiles.

He admitted making three category B indecent photographs of a child and one category C image, in Foston, found in a black computer tower on or before August 3.

He also admitted making 41 category A indecent images of children. Category A are the most serious kind. He also made 43 category B images and 378 category C images on another device on or before August 3, the court was told.

Lomas also pleaded guilty to the possession of 196 extreme pornographic image consisting of 183 pictures and 13 movie clips which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing a sex act with a live or dead animal and which was offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character, the court was told.

He was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, November 30, but information has just been released to the media.

He was made the subject of an eight-month prison sentence, which has been suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and must pay £450 in court costs. He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and told to carry out 25 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He will also be on the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years.

Children's cruelty prevention charity the NSPCC slammed Lomas' behaviour, claiming he was fuelling an evil industry of internet paedophiles.

An NSPCC spokesman said: "Lomas downloaded images of real children being subjected to the most horrific sexual abuse.

"Every click was fuelling an evil industry that trades on pain and suffering.

"Treatment and rehabilitation programmes are vital to lessen the risk offenders like him pose in the future.

"And tech companies, Government and law enforcement agencies must work together to cut this material off at the source."

Anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000, while Childline is there for young people on 0800 1111 or its website.