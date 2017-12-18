The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote piano teacher is getting in tune for Christmas with his own musical advent calendar - in a special tribute to his late father.

Steve Mansfield has raised more than £4,000 in the last two years for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund following the death of his father David nearly six years ago.

Now, Steve is performing a different Christmas carol or song every day until Christmas Day to raise cash for the Cancer Fund.

Each day Mr Mansfield is posting a song on his Facebook page to raise money in memory of his father, an active member of the community, who died of pancreatic cancer, aged 66, in April 2012.

David was finance director for The Old Post Centre, in Newhall, founder trustee of the South Derbyshire organ trust and treasurer for Swadlincote Messiah Choral Society. He also helped set up Friends of Newhall Park, was treasurer to Hill Street Church in Swadlincote, and 1st Gresley Scouts in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2012 and died just five weeks later.

Mr Mansfield's videos can be viewed every day by visiting

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpquoRDY91rr3SYhWtpS1wg and anyone who wants to donate to Steve's cause can visit www.justgiving.com/Stevesmusicaladventcalender