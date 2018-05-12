Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stolen car has been found outside a popular pub in South Derbyshire - the second one to be dumped there in two months, police have revealed.

The latest stolen motor was a white Audi Q5, which are worth £38,000 when bought new.

It was stolen from Castle Donington in April, but it was recovered by officers from Derbyshire Police after the owners of the Lullington pub thought it was odd that the car had been parked there for a few days.

The Audi was found in the car park of the Colvile Arms.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "The car that was found in Lullington was a stolen car. It had been stolen from Castle Donington overnight on Thursday, April 19.

"The car was found in the car park of the Colvile Arms and the owners gave us a call because it had been there for a few days, which they thought was odd."

In March, an Audi S4, which had been stolen from Gresley Wood Road in Church Gresley, was found abandoned outside the pub. The car was returned to its owners after officers combed the car for evidence in a bid to catch those who took it from their driveway.

The owner of the pub, Neil Hay, said he is glad that the cars have been returned to their rightful owners and said he would continue to be vigilant if he spots any more cars in the area.

He said: "The police said to me that is likely that cars are being dumped in the village because it is out of the way and it is quite an affluent area, so nobody would look twice if they saw a top-of-the-range Audi driving around.

"The Audi that was found earlier this week had been parked in our car park for a few days and we didn't know whose it was. We usually know all the cars our locals drive so if a new one arrives we notice it fairly quickly.

"A lot of people also ask if they can keep the car in the car park overnight out of courtesy so we did think it was odd.

"We're just happy the cars have been returned to their owners - I know how happy I would be if it was my car that had been found."