Streets in South Derbyshire will soon be illuminated by new state-of-the-art energy-saving street lights as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

The LED bulbs are being rolled out to save £1.2 million a year of taxpayers' money.

A total of 1,918 street lights in Castle Gresley, Catton, Cauldwell, Coton-in-the-Elms, Drakelow, Linton, Lullington, Netherseal, Overseal, Rosliston and Walton-on-Trent are being upgraded as part of Derbyshire County Council’s £23 million "invest to save" programme.

Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council's infrastructure chief, said: "The whole replacement programme is expected to take three years and the good news is we are making very positive progress.

"We are now in our second year of conversion and once this latest round of lights has been installed it will bring the total of new LEDs around the county to 30,000.

"Because these new lights are cheaper to maintain and more energy efficient they will also help us to reduce our carbon footprint plus reduce our electricity costs by around £1.2 million every year."

The work in South Derbyshire will start on Monday, February 19 and take around eight weeks.

The current orange sodium lights will have their bulbs and light fittings replaced with new LED fittings. Some columns are also being replaced.

The cash for the project will be borrowed and paid back over 20 years, but the initial investment should be recouped after eight years as the new lights expend less energy and are easier to maintain.

They also last 25 years - 21 more than the existing lights on South Derbyshire's streets.

A total of 1,952 street lights have already been upgraded in Barrow upon Trent, Breaston, Calke, Draycott, Elvaston, Ingleby, Melbourne, Shardlow, Swarkestone, Stanton by Bridge, Ticknall and Weston upon Trent.

LEDs have become the most efficient light source available, using up to 90 per cent less energy than older types of lighting. LED stands for "light-emitting diode".

More than 68,000 lights across Derbyshire will eventually have their current bulbs replaced with LED fittings.

Around 22,000 of the older lamp posts will also be replaced at the same time.

In the north east of the county lights have been upgraded in Coal Aston, Dronfield, Dronfield Woodhouse, Eckington, Holmesfield, Ilkeston, Killamarsh, New Whittington and Old Whittington.

Other areas to have had LED replacement lights include Barlborough, Belper, Charlesworth, Chesterfield, Chisworth, Clowne, Crich, Elmton, Glossop, Hazlewood, Hodthorpe and Belph, Long Eaton, Pentrich, Ripley, Sawley, Tintwistle, Wessington and Whitwell.



During the coming months the council is scheduled to upgrade a further 7,500 old-style lights to LEDs in Barlow, Blackwell, Brampton, Brimington, Holymoorside, Overseal, Pinxton, Pleasley, South Normanton, Staveley, Tibshelf and Walton.