A masked gang armed with axes, crowbars and knives who tied up four shop workers during an armed robbery are still at large two weeks on.

Four masked robbers targeted the Co-op store, in Main Street, Stretton, just after 6am on Thursday, February 22, but the police are yet to make any arrests, it has been revealed.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the gang tied up four members of staff using cable ties and stole several items from the store, including scratchcards and an unknown quantity of cash.

A fifth gang member acted as a getaway driver, waiting in a dark coloured car which was spotted outside the store, detectives believe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the store after the raid but there were no serious injuries, said a spokesman.

The shop was closed for nine hours, re-opening at 3.30pm on the same day, while police and forensics officers carried out investigations at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 90 of February 22.