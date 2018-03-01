The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plans are in the pipeline to extend Stretton Social Club following an upsurge in membership thanks to a growing number of housing developments and a refurbishment.

The building, erected in 1946 and originally named Stretton Labour Club, was rebuilt in 1951 following a storm and named Stretton Social Club.

Due to its popularity the Beech Lane club was extended in 1967, incorporating a new lounge/function room, toilets, office, kitchen and store.

The club committee recently organised a refurbishment of the bar area which has attracted a greater number of residents to apply for membership.

The club committee now aim to incorporate a separate adult games area. The premises need an increase in toilet facilities, including a disabled toilet, a larger kitchen and store.

Other applications submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council include:

193 Rolleston Road, Burton - Erection of a single-storey rear extension.

4 Main Street, Yoxall - Extension to existing retail unit to ground floor, external staircase, installation of an extraction fan, relocation of air conditioning units and single-storey extension to provide a hot food retail unit.

43 Anglesey Road, Burton - Retrospective permission sought for change of use from ancillary granny annexe to separate detached home.

Car park, St Lukes Road, Burton - Siting of a container to provide a community meeting room for people over 50 years of age for activities including crafts and furniture repairs and additional side railings.

5 Glebe Close, Rolleston on Dove - Erection of a first-floor rear extension over the existing rear ground floor extension, single storey side extension, bay window to front and pitched roof over existing detached garage.

Wellington Street Almshouses, Wellington Street, Burton - Crown lift to 2.4 metres above ground level of one apple tree, removal of two small branches of one apple tree, crown lift to 2.4 metres above ground level and crown reduction by 10 per cent of one apple tree, crown lift to 2.4 metres above ground level of one apple tree, removal of a branch of one apple tree and crown lift to 2.4 metres above ground level of one apple tree, with all works clearing telephone wires/footpath.