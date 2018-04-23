Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Karma smiled on a stroke survivor when his wife acted quickly as he suffered a life-threatening attack - years after he had done exactly the same for her.

Former Toyota worker Thomas Wainwright was lucky wife Susan was in their Denstone home when a blood clot formed in his brain.

Having suffered a stroke herself in 2014, she immediately knew what was happening as her 67-year-old husband lost use of his right side and started slurring his speech.

By ensuring he received prompt hospital treatment, Mrs Wainwright, 68, may have saved him from lasting damage.

And in a remarkable twist of fate, her rapid 999 call mirrored Mr Wainwright's own heroics four years ago.

He said: "When it happened to me, what had happened to Susan was in the back of my mind.

"I remember she was cooking a Sunday roast in anticipation of our three children arriving when she started to feel dizzy and had to sit down, then said she felt as though the whole room was spinning.

"I could see something was seriously wrong and called 999. It was a really distressing experience.

"My stroke happened in January when I was dusting the mantle piece.

"I dropped the duster and then just couldn't pick it up - it was really bizarre and after several attempts I realised there was something wrong.

"I'd lost my peripheral vision in my right eye and couldn't move my right arm.

"I remember recognising the signs as being like some of the things Susan had mentioned, so immediately suspected I was having a stroke."

Two thirds of stroke survivors go on to have disabilities, but the chances of lasting damage are far smaller when treatment takes place quickly.

The Wainwrights were both treated on the Royal Stoke Hospital's specialist stroke ward and have now made full recoveries.

Now Mr Wainwright is set to join his two daughters, 40-year-old Sally and 34-year-old Louise, for the Stroke Association's 10km Resolution Run at Trentham Gardens on Satuday, April 29.

The granddad of six said: "We're both so fortunate to have made excellent recoveries, so when I heard about the Stroke Association’s Resolution Run I wanted to raise vital funds to support others who have been affected by stroke.

"I’m a keen runner and usually run three or four times a week, but running 10km will be a challenge.

"Our family will be there on the day cheering us on every step of the way."

Claire Pell, community and events fund-raiser at the Stroke Association, said: "We’re thrilled Thomas is taking part. We’re looking forward to cheering him and his daughters on alongside our other runners as they make their way through the park.

"The Resolution Run is the ideal event for people who want to do something fun together, while getting more active in 2018.

"Every five minutes in the UK, someone’s life is turned upside down by stroke.

"By signing up to a Resolution Run, each runner will help us do so much more to support stroke survivors and their families as they rebuild their lives."

Entry to the Resolution Run costs £16. All runners receive a technical running t-shirt and medal.

The money raised through the Resolution Run will help the Stroke Association to fund vital research and support people affected by stroke in the West Midlands.

More information about entering or volunteering is available online at http://www.stroke.org.uk/resolution , by email resolution@stroke.org.uk or by calling 0300 330 0740.

What is a stroke?

Strokes occur when blood supply is cut off to part of the brain.

This can be the result of a blood clot between the heart and brain, as was the case with Mr Wainwright, whose right side was affected because he effectively lost use of the relevant part of this brain. However, he was able to return home from hospital the same day he was admitted.

It can also happen when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures, as was the case with Mrs Wainwright, who had to spend five days on the stroke ward before being allowed home.

There are more than 1.2 million stroke survivors in the UK.

A Stroke Association spokesman said: "At least half of strokes could be prevented if people made simple lifestyle changes, such as keeping blood pressure under control, eating healthily and taking regular exercise."