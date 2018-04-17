Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A century-old board game created and played in support of the Suffragette movement smashed it's estimate when sold at an Etwall auction house.

A dice game, called 'Pank-a-Squith', it was named after Emmeline Pankhurst, the leader of the movement, and Herbert Asquith, the British Prime Minister at the time.

The game was discovered at a valuation event for Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall and subsequently sold on Tuesday, March 28.

It was given an estimate of between £80 and £120, but it eventually sold for six times that price at £620.

Jim Spencer, head of the books and manuscripts department at Hansons Auctioneers, said: "It was an exceptional result considering the playing board was not included. I am delighted for the vendor.

"To bring an item like this along to a free valuation day and see it do so well at auction goes to show what can be achieved if you dig out those forgotten items gathering dust at home."

Mr Asquith was against women getting the vote and became a target of the British Suffragette movement's window-breaking campaign in the early 20th century.

The Suffragette movement made toys and games to try to popularise its philosophies and ideals, with the Pank-a-Squith game first being advertised on October 22, 1909.

There are a total of six Suffragette figures in the game and depending on which square the figure falls on, players follow instructions such as 'dodges the police and must go back to her home on square number one'.

The game had been found at a valuation event held at The Malt House, in Alveston, Warwickshire, by Hansons valuer John Keightley.

He said: "It was a wonderful find. It dates back to around 1909 and is probably German. I knew a complete game had sold in the past for £660 but, due to the missing board, thought this one might only make around £100."

Hansons will be selling another antiques valuation day at The Malt House, in Alveston on April 27, between 1pm and 4pm. To find out more call Carol Jones on 07802 839915.