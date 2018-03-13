The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 100-year-old board game created in support of the Suffragette movement has been unearthed - and is set to be sold at an Etwall auction house.

The dice game, called 'Pank-a-Squith', was named after leader of the movement, Emmeline Pankhurst, and her rival, the British Prime Minister between 1908 and 1916, Herbet Asquith.

Mr Asquith was against women getting the vote and became a target of the British suffragette movement's window-breaking campaign in the early 20th century.

Jon Keightley, valuer for Hansons Auctioneers, found the game at a monthly valuation event held by the firm at Alveston in Warwickshire.

Mr Keightley said: "It's a wonderful find. The game isn't complete as it is lacking the board.

"It dates back to around 1909 and is probably German. A complete game has sold in the past for £660 but, as this one is incomplete, it may only make around £100.

"Pank-a-Squith was made to entertain supporters of the suffragette movement while raising funds for them and promoting their cause.

"It is essentially a glorified version of snakes and ladders where suffragette figures have to negotiate the board while avoiding arrest.

"Object like this show how advanced the suffragette movement was in terms of making merchandise to back their cause."

The game will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, on March 27, and is expected to fetch £100.

The suffragette movement made toys and games to try and popularise its philosophies and ideas, with the Pank-a-Squith game first being advertised on October 22, 1909.

It was sold and distributed through a network of ships run by the Women's Social and Political Union, who fronted the campaign.

There are a total of six suffragette figures in the game and depending on which square the figure falls on, players follow instructions such as "dodges the police and must go back to her home on square number one".

Anybody interested in finding out more can email jspencer@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or call 01283 733988.