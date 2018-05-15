Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bosses of Uttoxeter's two main employers' combined £4.35 billion fortunes have seen them included in the top 10 of a respected rich list.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford and 2 Sisters Food Group bosses Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan, whose firm owns Fox's Biscuits, are among the West Midlands' richest people, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2018.

Lord Bamford and his family retained third place, with an eye-watering fortune of £3.6bn, having bolstered their wealth by £300 million in the last year.

It follows 12 months of repeated multi-million-pound orders for JCB's diggers and the launch of several new product ranges.

The Boparans have added £202 million to their coffers in the same period and now have wealth of around £746 million.

A spokesman for the Sunday Times Rich List, which was published in print on May 13, said: "Brexit supporter Lord Bamford and his family make it to number three on the West Midlands regional Rich List this year with a fortune of £3.6 billion.

"The JCB chairman gave his 5,500 UK staff at Staffordshire-based manufacturer a 3.9 per cent pay rise, which followed a £500 Christmas bonus for each worker just days before.

"The family were Britain’s biggest political donors in 2017, gifting personally and through JCB a total of £2.463 million to the Conservative party."

Robert Watts, the Compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: "The Midlands is the engine room of Britain’s economy so it’s no surprise to see tycoons like Lord Edmiston from the car industry and Lord Bamford from the manufacturing world feature prominently in the region’s Rich List.

"Many of these entrepreneurs enjoyed a 'Brexit dividend' with the weaker pound making their products cheaper to exporters.

"But over our 30 editions we’ve seen more and more diversity in how these entrepreneurs make their money and our Midlands Rich List epitomises that change, with vast fortunes now being made from mobile phones, online gambling and even selling chickens."

The biggest boost to the magnates in the West Midlands list came for the bosses of Stoke City, among the most-supported teams in Uttoxeter, Peter and Denise Coates.

Having boosted their fortune by £754 million in the last year, the Bet365 owners are now sitting on £5.754 billion.

The spokesman said: That sum (was) boosted in 2016-17 by an annual salary for Denise Coates of almost £200m from Bet365, the online gaming operation she set up from a prefabricated building in a car park in 2001.

"The amount is record-breaking in numerous ways; not only being the biggest pay packet received by a woman in the history of British business, but also the largest sum paid to a UK company director in the past year.

"Coates’ £200m pay is more than 1,300 times that of the prime minister and more than double the £85m annual wage bill of Stoke City, the Premier League football club owned by Bet365."

Top of the West Midlands pile were Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli - the Staffordshire-born songwriter who penned All Saints hit Black Coffee - who held on to first place despite their net worth spiralling £1.841 billion since the 2017 list.

However, the nation's second-richest couple, who have made some of their fortunes in the pharmaceuticals and fashion markets, are still more than comfortable, boasting a £9.659 billion fortune.

Nationally, North-West businessman Jim Ratcliffe, who founded chemical firm Ineos, topped the list with an estimated worth of £21.05 billion - after coming 18th last year.

The list can be viewed online at thesundaytimes.co.uk/richlist2018

JCB has factories in Rocester and Uttoxeter, employing thousands of people, and hundreds are employed at Fox's, in Cheadle Road, Uttoxeter.