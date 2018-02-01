The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More villagers living near Burton are set to gain access to rapid net speeds as superfast broadband spreads across the area.

Fibre-optic web connections are coming to 10 new locations in Staffordshire, including Alrewas and Blithbury.

The expansion comes as part of the Superfast Staffordshire partnership, organised by Staffordshire County Council and BT Group.

Council economy boss Mark Winnington said: "Access to superfast broadband is essential to every resident and business in the United Kingdom.

"Connectivity enables people to people to live independently and boosts economic growth.

"Superfast Staffordshire has played a vital part in the delivery of fibre broadband in the county and we were pleased to hit the 95 per cent coverage mark in November.

"We are determined to continue our drive to get properties connected.

"We're working to ensure even residents and businesses in the smallest, most remote parts of our county have access to this essential technology."

In the latest wave of expansion, some of the county's smallest communities will get faster connectivity.

Derrington, Essington Brereton Cross, Brocton, Clifford’s Wood, Copmere End, Morston Court and Wetwood will join Alrewas and Blithbury in getting the new service.

It was revealed in November 95 per cent of households and businesses in the county had access to super-fast fibre technology.

Superfast Staffordshire is part of a nationwide Government scheme called Broadband Delivery UK, which aims to make super-fast broadband available to 95 per cent of the country by the end of 2017.

(Image: Getty)

Steve Haines, a top boss at Openreach, which installs the connections, said: "Deploying fibre broadband to even more of Staffordshire's smallest, most remote premises can be very challenging and often involve a mixture of complex technologies and processes.

"But we are working successfully in partnership with local communities to get access to agricultural land and roads in order to ensure our project teams get this new network installed.

"It's amazing to think just two years ago Britons used less than half the data they do now on their home broadband and this pace shows no signs of slowing.

"Consumers are doing more and more online and at the same time, from streaming high definition movies and TV, gaming, online shopping to using mobile devices over wireless broadband.

"Superfast broadband also breaks down barriers to doing business around Staffordshire and across the globe as it helps small businesses to find new markets, sell new products and communicate more easily and quickly with their customers, suppliers and employees."

So far, the Superfast Staffordshire scheme has seen around 75,000 households and businesses get connected to fast speeds.

This figure rises to 478,000 when combined with commercial fibre roll-outs by private sector businesses, like Openreach.