The May bank holiday is almost upon us meaning a day off work for lots of people across Burton and South Derbyshire.

Most major retailers will operate reduced opening times over the bank holiday, so it is important to get your head around the changes early.

Make sure you check out our guide to supermarket opening hours over the bank holiday so you're not left without your bread and milk.

(Image: Getty Images)

Tesco

Larger Tesco stores across the country will operate reduced opening hours. The 24-hour store on St Peter's Bridge in Burton will open at 9am on Bank Holiday Monday and will close at 8pm in the evening. When the store re-opens at 6am, it will return to the usual 24-hour format.

Meanwhile, Tesco Express stores will be open until 10pm in the evening.

Sainsbury's

The large Sainsbury's stores in Guild Street in Burton and Civic Way, Swadlincote, will be open from 9am in the morning until 7pm in the evening, before returning to their normal opening hours on Tuesday.

Convenience stores will run their usual opening hours, with the stores in Church Gresley, Horninglow and Branston opening between 7am and 11pm.

Asda

All Asda stores across the UK will open on the bank holiday, the chain has announced. The store in Orchard Street will operate opening times from 8am until 8pm.

Smaller stores are operating various opening times and shoppers are urged to check online for details on their local store.

Aldi

All Aldi stores across the UK will be open as normal on Bank Holiday Monday.

The stores in Horninglow Street in Burton will be open from 8am until 10pm and at the Pipeworks in Swadlincote will be open from 8am until 9pm.

Lidl

Budget supermarket Lidl will open all stores across the UK as normal on the bank holiday.

All branches, including those in Derby Street, Burton, and in Belmont Street, Swadlincote, will be open from 8am in the morning until 10pm in the evening.

Morrisons

Morrisons stores across the UK will be open but selected stores will operate with reduced bank holiday opening times.

The stores in Clays Lane, Branston, and Coppice Side in Swadlincote will both be open from 8am until 7pm.